FORECAST: Isolated flurries and cold temperatures tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas east of I-65 could see a few brief and isolated flurries tonight
  • Increasing sunshine and cold afternoon highs Monday
  • Quiet and calm through the majority of this work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our trend of cold temperatures continue tonight as lows plunge into the 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A few flurries will be possible this evening and into the overnight, mainly for areas east of I-65. No accumulations or impacts are anticipated.

A bit of sunshine finally returns Monday, but it won’t help to warm temperatures up. Afternoon highs will only make it into the low and mid 40s at best.

Morning clouds will slowly give way to increasing sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. Clouds depart and give way to a mainly clear sky for Monday night.

Temperatures will continue to stay below the freezing mark for lows, hovering around the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning.

Plenty of improvements to the forecast arrive Tuesday! Temperatures will be much closer to our normal highs for mid December, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Plentiful sunshine is on the way too, with a mostly clear sky.

