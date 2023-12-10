Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet week ahead

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds clear by the afternoon
  • Workweek highs near average
  • Looking warmer over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. The sunshine and southwesterly wind will push highs into the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Clear skies remain tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s. Some clouds push into the region overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will remain below the freezing mark, sliding into the 20s and low 30s.

Stay closed to the WAVE Weather App for Saturday for any weather alerts that may be issued.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11 PM Sunday, Dec 10, 2023

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11 PM Sunday, Dec 10, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 12/8/23
WAVE Weather Blog
Snow/StormTALK! 12/7/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/6/23