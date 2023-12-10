FORECAST: Quiet week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds clear by the afternoon

Workweek highs near average

Looking warmer over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. The sunshine and southwesterly wind will push highs into the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Clear skies remain tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s. Some clouds push into the region overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will remain below the freezing mark, sliding into the 20s and low 30s.

Stay closed to the WAVE Weather App for Saturday for any weather alerts that may be issued.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.