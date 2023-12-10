Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear helps dedicate five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield

Just in time for the holidays, today Kentucky Governor Beshear hands over keys to new homeowners affected by the December 2021 tornadoes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - As the two-year anniversary of devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky approaches, Governor Andy Beshear gives the keys to new homes in Mayfield.

On December 9, Gov. Beshear joined local officials and nonprofit leaders to hand over the keys to 10 new homes in Mayfield and Dawson Springs. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund also contributed $1 million to support the homes, $100,000 per home.

More than $21.6 million has been committed from the fund to construct or repair 300 homes. To date, 154 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction.

The Governor joined local leaders from The Hope Initiative to hand over the keys to five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Gov. Beshear also participated in the city’s Walk of Remembrance in memory of the 81 Kentuckians lost in the storms, including 24 people from Graves County.

The Beshear administration has secured more than $800 million in state and federal funds for recovery and rebuilding in western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC...
Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser

Latest News

A cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cold and mainly cloudy Sunday
LMPD investigating after man with gunshot wound walks into hospital
Daniel and Nakita Romeo said they feel excited for the future despite losing almost everything...
Breckinridge County family counts their blessings after losing almost everything in house fire
Communities came together in Southwest Louisville to help out people in need.
Southwest Communities Christmas helps homeless people
KSP Logo
KSP investigating death of inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary