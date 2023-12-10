Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating death of inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary

KSP Logo(Kentucky State Police)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a inmate died at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville on Friday.

The man has been identified as Ivan Orantes-Pierce, 31, of Louisville.

KSP said they received a call from the penitentiary around 5:11 p.m. ET advising they were performing CPR on Orantes-Pierce. Lyon County EMS responded to the call and at approximately 5:31 ET, they requested a coroner to respond. Troopers then arrived on the scene to conduct a death investigation.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 10 and the investigation remains ongoing.

