Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after man with gunshot wound walks into hospital

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the hospital Saturday night.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were sent to UofL Hospital around 10 p.m. where hospital staff told them that the man was alert and conscious and expected to survive his injuries.

After an initial investigation, Ellis said police found the scene of the shooting in the 5300 block of East Indian Trail.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC...
Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser

Latest News

Daniel and Nakita Romeo said they feel excited for the future despite losing almost everything...
Breckinridge County family counts their blessings after losing almost everything in house fire
Communities came together in Southwest Louisville to help out people in need.
Southwest Communities Christmas helps homeless people
KSP Logo
KSP investigating death of inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary
LMPD’s 2nd Division had their Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on Outer Loop where 47 kids...
LMPD’s 2nd Division hosts Shop with a Cop