LMPD investigating after man with gunshot wound walks into hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the hospital Saturday night.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were sent to UofL Hospital around 10 p.m. where hospital staff told them that the man was alert and conscious and expected to survive his injuries.

After an initial investigation, Ellis said police found the scene of the shooting in the 5300 block of East Indian Trail.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

