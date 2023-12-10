LMPD’s 2nd Division hosts Shop with a Cop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Police had a special holiday surprise for some Louisville kids Saturday.

LMPD’s 2nd Division had their Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on Outer Loop where 47 kids each partnered up with an officer to go around the store and pick out some Christmas gifts.

Major Russell Miller said the best part was just seeing how happy the kids were.

‘”It’s just a really exciting thing to be able to do to see as they’re checking out through the line, what all they get, how much they get, and how happy they are, like I didn’t know I was getting all this stuff,” he said. “They come in thinking they’re getting one or two items and then they’re walking out with cartfuls of stuff.”

Each kid got to spend around $400.

