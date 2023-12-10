Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD’s 2nd Division hosts Shop with a Cop

47 kids each partnered up with an officer to go around the store and pick out some Christmas gifts.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Police had a special holiday surprise for some Louisville kids Saturday.

LMPD’s 2nd Division had their Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on Outer Loop where 47 kids each partnered up with an officer to go around the store and pick out some Christmas gifts.

Major Russell Miller said the best part was just seeing how happy the kids were.

‘”It’s just a really exciting thing to be able to do to see as they’re checking out through the line, what all they get, how much they get, and how happy they are, like I didn’t know I was getting all this stuff,” he said. “They come in thinking they’re getting one or two items and then they’re walking out with cartfuls of stuff.”

Each kid got to spend around $400.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
3500 Shadyside
Woman dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

Latest News

KSP Logo
KSP investigating death of inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary
UK Healthcare says almost 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life saving organ transplant and,...
St. X holds 3rd Donate Life Basketball Classic
Last Friday, surveillance video at a Louisville boutique captured three people stealing more...
Life after theft: Boutique owner gives suspected thieves second chance
Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District