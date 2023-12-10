Contact Troubleshooters
Riders compete in Cyclocross 2023

A unique sporting event made its way to Joe Creason Park this weekend.
By Derek Brightwell and WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A unique sporting event made its way to Joe Creason Park this weekend.

The organizers of the Cyclocross described it as cross country on a bike. Riders take on two mile courses full of off-roading, stairs, drops, turns and a bunch of other obstacles. They can last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Kyle Knott, USA Cycling Director of National Events, said it takes a lot of athleticism to compete in it.

“You know, it’s the hour of power. It’s hard,” he said. “You go hard the whole time. There’s really not much resting in cyclocross. So the people here from the start where you’re full on sprinting, you settle into riding as hard as you can and then the race just kind of develops from there.”

Around 1,400 rides ranging from ages 10 to 90 took on Cyclocross.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

