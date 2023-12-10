Southwest Communities Christmas helps homeless people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Communities came together in Southwest Louisville to help out people in need.

Saturday night was the first annual Southwest Communities Christmas. Local businesses pulled together to put on the event to help out those who don’t have a warm place to go home to this holiday season.

They collected things like hats, gloves, canned foods and other items that people without a home may need.

“If we could get the community out here to step in there would be less homeless on the streets,” event organizer Crystal Bast said. “We’ve got a big problem and it’s going to take us all to fix it and that’s what we’re here for is to get that done.”

All the donations will go to charities like Exodus Ministries and South End Street Angels.

