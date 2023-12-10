St. Vincent de Paul providing presents for almost 1,000 kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nearly three decades, St. Vincent de Paul has been providing an opportunity for parents to make sure their kids have Christmas presents despite their financial struggles.

On Sunday, parents could pick toys, clothes, jackets, and more from the St. Vincent de Paul Santa shop.

“We can go the mall to shop for our children and that’s something they don’t get to do,” Donna Cicchiello, St. Vincent de Paul’s Director of Volunteer Services and Conferences, said.

One volunteer got emotional talking about how the event provides the only presents some kids may see on Christmas. The Santa Shop gives people dignity, space, and options to surprise their kids.

One parent says this event is a big blessing for her family.

“We have parents who have cried, or express such joy,” Cicchiello said. “We have had parents call after the event and say without us they couldn’t have done this, so it makes your heart feel really good.”

Volunteers say they can see the happiness on parents’ faces while they shop.

This year, organizers estimate they’ll provide gifts to almost 1000 kids.

“I can’t imagine being a child and waking up on Christmas morning and not having some gifts under the tree,” Cicchiello said. “I feel like when we do this we are making sure all the children whose parents are shopping at least have a Merry Christmas.”

Dave Calzi, the CEO and executive director of St. Vincent De Paul says leftover presents are donated to places in need. Last year and the year before, Calzi says St. Vincent de Paul sent toys and clothing to the families hit by the natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.