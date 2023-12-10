St. X holds 3rd Donate Life Basketball Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK Healthcare says almost 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life saving organ transplant and, on Saturday, Louisville athletes took to the hardwood to help.

St. X held its annual Donate Life Basketball Classic. Head coach Kevin Klein, whose daughter is a liver recipient, started the event three years ago.

It’s meant to raise awareness and encourage people to sign up to donate themselves.

“So to be able to combine a great organization to spread awareness about and try to register new donors and have the competitive basketball games as a backdrop and to bring everybody together to support a great cause,” Klein said, “it’s a win-win for everybody.”

