Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

St. X holds 3rd Donate Life Basketball Classic

UK Healthcare says almost 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life saving organ transplant and,...
UK Healthcare says almost 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life saving organ transplant and, on Saturday, Louisville athletes took to the hardwood to help.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK Healthcare says almost 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life saving organ transplant and, on Saturday, Louisville athletes took to the hardwood to help.

St. X held its annual Donate Life Basketball Classic. Head coach Kevin Klein, whose daughter is a liver recipient, started the event three years ago.

It’s meant to raise awareness and encourage people to sign up to donate themselves.

“So to be able to combine a great organization to spread awareness about and try to register new donors and have the competitive basketball games as a backdrop and to bring everybody together to support a great cause,” Klein said, “it’s a win-win for everybody.”

If you want to help, you can go here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
3500 Shadyside
Woman dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

Latest News

Last Friday, surveillance video at a Louisville boutique captured three people stealing more...
Life after theft: Boutique owner gives suspected thieves second chance
Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Woman in critical condition, child seriously injured after pedestrian, car struck on Dixie Highway
Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Brice Rhodes to leave court or wear ‘stun cuff’ if he causes disruptions at trial