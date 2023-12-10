UofL surges down the stretch for 12-point win over Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The No. 18 UofL women’s basketball team took a one-point lead into the locker room at halftime, but outscored UK 45-34 in the second half to pull away for a 73-61 win.

Kentucky had the game’s two leading scorers, with former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr leading the way with 22 points and senior forward Ajae Petty putting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the next highest scoring Wildcat was Janae Walker with six points in eight minutes.

Louisville had a more balanced attack, with five players in double figures. Eylia Love led the Cards with 14 points and Nyla Harris and Sydney Taylor each had 13. Kiki Jefferson had 11 and Olivia Cochran had 10. Cochran and Harris each had eight rebounds to lead the way for UofL.

“It was a battle which I knew it would be,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “There aren’t many of these games that aren’t. Starting that third quarter, in the middle of that their quarter, we started getting points from our defense, and that is what we’ve done this entire season, we’ve turned people over but we’ve scored. In the first half we were not doing a very good job of that at all.”

It was on the glass that UofL dominated, pulling down 45 total rebounds, 15 of which were on the offensive glass. Kentucky had 23 total boards and only two came on the offensive end of the floor.

“We turned the ball over, that was one, so we started turning the ball over which ignited their transition offense, we didn’t rotate out on a couple of their shooters, and last the offensive rebounds,” UK coach Kyra Elzy said. “I thought we started fouling on the offensive rebounds.”

Brookyln Miles opened the scoring for the Cats but then was shut out for the remainder of the game, finishing with two points and three assists in 33 minutes of play.

The Cats went on a 5-0 run to close out the first quarter and extended it to a 7-0 run right out of the break into the second to tie the game at 18. The Cards regained the lead 20-18 before Saniah Tyler hit a three to put the Cats up.

From there, the teams went back and forth before UofL took a 28-27 lead into the half.

Kentucky took the lead in the third quarter before going on a three minute scoreless drought, during which time the Cards went on an 8-0 run to take the lead, which led to a 50-46 margin at the end of the quarter.

UofL continued to push the lead in the fourth, starting the final period on a 9-2 run to go up by 13, and putting the Cats in too deep a hole to dig out of.

“It was a small stretch but it really changed the momentum of that game,” Elzy said.

Louisville (9-1) is back in action Wednesday hosting Morehead State with a 4 p.m. tip. Kentucky (4-7) gets a week off, hosting Furman Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

