WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a barn fire in Winchester Monday afternoon.

It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.

The fire destroyed a barn. It caused damage to another.

No animals or people were hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

