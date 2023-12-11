Bellarmine aligns majors with workforce needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secondary education aims to prepare students for the workforce, but some businesses are not hiring them and saying they do not have the right skills.

Bellarmine University is replacing some of its majors to match what the job market needs.

Casimir Schaefer came to Bellarmine as an undecided freshman. Now, as a senior, he’s pursuing a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and early entry into the MBA program. Schaefer says by diversifying his skillset he hopes to be an asset to a future employer.

“As an undergraduate, you can be a bench chemist and you can flourish a little bit,” Schaefer said. “Pursuing a Ph.D., which is what I am hoping to do this year, that cap gets much wider.”

A recent study showed 67% of small business owners believe students aren’t graduating with relevant skills that today’s business community needs.

In March, Bellarmine University announced it will adjust its major offerings to help students stand out to companies. As part of their undergraduate degree, students take classes in theology, philosophy, statistics and English. The idea is to make sure student’s coursework builds the skills employers need.

“They never know when they are going to use this knowledge, but to have them prepared for things we cannot even imagine is really what we are asking them to do,” Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan said. “Be able to think critically, quickly, on their feet, and respond to the moment because any crisis can happen.”

Bellarmine will get rid of some majors like Aging Studies and Senior Living Leadership in the next few years. The plan is to replace them with new graduate programs in fields like accounting, hospitality, counseling, and education. This change means Bellarmine students will be able to choose majors and gain skills in industries that actively searching for people like them.

“For us, it’s really important students make an impact not just while they are in college, but as they graduate and move into the workforce,” Donovan said. “That’s why people will say that’s a Bellarmine graduate.”

