Beshear popularity with voters to be tested in legislature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The podium is in place and the inauguration stage is literally set on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol to launch Governor Andy Beshear into his second term on Tuesday.

But with the next legislative session just 3 weeks away, Republican leaders say expect a repeat of the previous 4 years.

”We overrode like 100 of his vetoes in the last four years, and we’re certainly prepared to do that,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said. “If he wants to support our bills, he’s certainly welcome to do that as well.”

Republicans hold an even bigger supermajority than they did 4 years ago, taking 31 of 38 seats in the Senate, and 80 of 100 seats in the House.

However, Governor Beshear returns to office after campaigning successfully on pay raises for state teachers and employees, and on adding new exceptions to the state abortion ban.

”What we’ve seen consistently from voters in the last few years, even in states like Kentucky, is that they feel conservative Republicans have taken abortion restrictions too far,” UK Political Science Associate Professor Stephen Voss said.

In the legislature, Beshear is not expected to wield the same kind of influence he had with voters.

Democrats remain hopeful and point to previous victories.

”We passed some really important bipartisan pieces of legislation last session with sports gaming, with medical marijuana, and that takes all people at the table,” Democratic Senate Minority Whip David Yates said.

But much like the capitol dome currently covered in scaffolding, building a cooperative relationship between the Governor’s Office and the legislature may be a work in progress.

Republic House Majority Whip Jason Nemes said Governor Beshear will soon meet with Republican legislative leaders to discuss their mutual interests.

”So, it’ll be our first meeting, the first time we met with him,” Nemes said. “So that will be a positive sign. So, I’m hoping he tries to get into the game, but for the last four years he’s been, with respect to the legislature, he’s been irrelevant.”

