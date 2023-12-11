Contact Troubleshooters
Chabad of Kentucky helps gun violence victims

By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jewish Community of Louisville joined city organizations to bring light in the darkness.

Chabad of Kentucky lit a giant menorah on Fourth Street Live on the third night of Hanukkah. Chabad’s social service arm Project Friendship worked with the city’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods to give out hundreds of gifts to kids who have been victims of gun violence.

Rabbi Chaim Litvin talked about how important it is to help others and stay positive to get through hard times.

“It’s helping people in need, whether you know them or not, whether they’re in our city, whether they’re across the state,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. Reach out, help your neighbor. Help your friends. Help people you know, you don’t know. It doesn’t matter. Add light. Add good deeds. And that’s how we win.”

Project Friendship distributes millions of dollars in donations to the needy across Kentucky every year.

Hanukkah runs through next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

