Community members in Dawson Springs hold candlelight vigil for victims lost in 2021 tornado

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Families and friends in Dawson Springs gathered this evening at a memorial honoring the 19 lives lost in the small community two years ago.

Community members gathered by candlelight for prayers and hymns in the city park.

Organizers read the names of all those in the city who lost their lives followed by moments of silence.

Tabatha Adams helped organize the vigil for the second year and says the gathering helps those who didn’t have time to grieve in immediate aftermath of the tornadoes.

”Those that did need to mourn, they didn’t have time to mourn,” said Adams. “They were sifting through any debris they could to try to salvage anything of their lives that they could salvage. So, I definitely think the anniversary gives people their time to grieve.”

Adams says she doesn’t know if the vigil will become a yearly tradition. She says however, the anniversary of the deadly tornadoes will forever be remembered by the families of Dawson Springs.

