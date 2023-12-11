‘Cruel and calculating’: Openings begin in Brice Rhodes triple murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day two of trial continues Wednesday for a man accused of triple murder.

Brice Rhodes was arrested in 2016 and charged with stabbing and burning the bodies of brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway to death back in 2016. He’s also charged with killing Christopher Jones a few weeks prior.

Since he was arrested for murder, Rhodes made headlines for courtroom outbursts and other bad behavior. That includes an alleged escape attempt, threatening a judge and spitting at his former attorney.

The judge in this trial gave Rhodes a rare ultimatum - if he causes a disturbance in front of the jury, Rhodes will have to either leave the courtroom or wear an ankle stun cuff-which deputies can use to shock him.

On Tuesday, both the prosecution and the defense gave the jury their opening statements. The prosecutor described the 32-year-old suspect as “cruel and calculating”.

It is believed that the brothers were witnesses to the shooting of Jones. After that shooting, the prosecutor said Rhodes heard the brothers talk about the shooting, then killed the teens and set their bodies on fire.

The defense claimed police made mistakes and that Rhodes wasn’t the real killer that day in 2016.

“I think you’ll find that there aren’t any eyewitnesses who weren’t part of the crime,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Critt Cunningham said. “There are no neutral witnesses...You’re going to hear everything the police did to make sure that the three victims in this case get justice, and I hope at the conclusion of the commonwealths’ case you will give them that justice.”

The prosecution called its first witnesses Tuesday, including two men who were with LMPD at the time of the murders. The trial could run through next month.

A judge previously ruled Rhodes would not face the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled. Instead, he faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

WATCH day one of trial inside the courtroom below - Viewer discretion is advised

