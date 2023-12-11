Contact Troubleshooters
Dozens of friends and family shared in grief for Child Remembrance Day

To remember the children that have died, dozens of family and friends gathered in grief in Elizabethtown for Children's Remembrance Day.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of children that have died gathered for a Remember Me Candle Lighting Ceremony.

Their third annual event took place at the American Legion Hardin Post 113 in Elizabethtown and gives those mourning a chance to celebrate their loved ones.

No parent should have to bury their child, but that is the reality for most of those who gathered in E-Town Sunday night.

However, because they’re all fighting the same type of grief, they said it makes them feel better knowing they’re not alone.

All across the world, families were lighting a candle for Children’s Remembrance Day.

A day that for most parents means they outlived their children, but they never forget them.

”She was quite beautiful. Covered in tattoos and piercings, she was 32 years-old and beautiful inside and out with three wonderful grandchildren, which I’m blessed to have now,” Cynthia Johnson said.

Johnson says her daughter died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart’s main pumping chamber gets bigger.

She says there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about her.

”I’ll never get over it, you know never get over it. There’s certain things that’ll occur and I’ll weep and I’ll cry and stuff like that but I don’t know, having this program is absolutely wonderful,” said Johnson.

The event gives mourning families and friends a chance to come together, no matter how their child died and gives them a way to fight their sadness by sharing the pain with others.

”Knowing that I’m not alone and that I have other people that love me and are grieving and it’s just a bond,” Johnson shared.

The group shared their bond with songs, tears and moments of reflection all to ensure their loved ones know they’re never forgotten.

And for those looking for support in grief, Johnson says there’s strength in coming together.

”Hey we’re all there to lend out a hand and share our stories,” said Johnson.

For those interested in being a part of that space. Johnson says a group gets together every second Saturday of the month at the Swope Museum.

