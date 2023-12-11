The Dream Factory of Louisville brings together ‘dreamers’ and their families for annual Christmas Party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dream Factory of Louisville held their annual Christmas party Sunday, bringing together kids who have had their dreams come true thanks to the organization.

The nationwide non-profit grants dreams to critically and chronically ill children from the ages of three through 18.

The dreams can be anything, like a sports game, a concert, or trip to Disney, and are always free to the family.

Every year, the organization invites past “dream kids” and their families to celebrate the holidays together and connect with each other. This year, the party included visits from Christmas movie characters like the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and the movie Frozen.

Board President Chris O’Toole says the celebration always feels like a family reunion.

“These aren’t all just dreams that were granted in our previous year, there are dreams that have been granted 30 plus years,” O’Toole said. “So getting to see our past dreamers come back and celebrate with our board members, new board members that have come along, old board members that are coming back, we’re like one big happy family. It’s like a reunion.”

Dream Factory granted 16 dreams in the 2022-2023 year.

In 1980, The Dream Factory began with one all-volunteer chapter in Hopkinsville, Ky. According to their website, The Dream Factory has grown into the largest all-volunteer children’s wish-granting organization in the United States, while maintaining a grassroots approach.

