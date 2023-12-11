Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Dream Factory of Louisville brings together ‘dreamers’ and their families for annual Christmas Party

The Dream Factory of Louisville held their annual Christmas party Sunday, bringing together...
The Dream Factory of Louisville held their annual Christmas party Sunday, bringing together kids who have had their dreams come true thanks to the organization.(WAVE)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dream Factory of Louisville held their annual Christmas party Sunday, bringing together kids who have had their dreams come true thanks to the organization.

The nationwide non-profit grants dreams to critically and chronically ill children from the ages of three through 18.

The dreams can be anything, like a sports game, a concert, or trip to Disney, and are always free to the family.

Every year, the organization invites past “dream kids” and their families to celebrate the holidays together and connect with each other. This year, the party included visits from Christmas movie characters like the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and the movie Frozen.

Board President Chris O’Toole says the celebration always feels like a family reunion.

“These aren’t all just dreams that were granted in our previous year, there are dreams that have been granted 30 plus years,” O’Toole said. “So getting to see our past dreamers come back and celebrate with our board members, new board members that have come along, old board members that are coming back, we’re like one big happy family. It’s like a reunion.”

Dream Factory granted 16 dreams in the 2022-2023 year.

In 1980, The Dream Factory began with one all-volunteer chapter in Hopkinsville, Ky. According to their website, The Dream Factory has grown into the largest all-volunteer children’s wish-granting organization in the United States, while maintaining a grassroots approach.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC...
Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
The organizers of the Cyclocross described it as cross country on a bike.
Riders compete in Cyclocross 2023
A cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Isolated flurries and cold temperatures tonight
St. Vincent de Paul providing presents for almost 1,000 kids
St. Vincent de Paul providing presents for almost 1,000 kids