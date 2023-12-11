FORECAST: Cold mornings are here to stay with quiet weather this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 20s for many areas most days this week

A few clouds early Wednesday with a reinforcing cold front

No major rain chances for quite some time to come

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High pressure remains in control of our weather overnight, promoting clear skies and driving temperatures down into the 20s for lows by Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful once again on Tuesday as southwesterly winds push temperatures into the 50s for highs during the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as a weak cold front pushes through the region.

We’ll likely stay dry enough to prevent any flurries or showers from reaching the ground in most areas as this disturbance arrives. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30.

Wednesday is a cooler day with clouds as the morning’s cold front continues to push away from our region. Most locations will stay dry as temperatures rise only into the 40s for highs.

Another cell of high pressure from the north takes over our weather behind Wednesday’s cold front, bringing us more quiet and semi-seasonable weather for quite some time. In fact, there are no decent rain chances in our 10-day forecast, and it may very well take until after Christmas to see any appreciable precipitation.

Our prospects of a White Christmas this year look bleak given that outlook.

