FORECAST: Windy and warm afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty light showers start to pop later tonight
  • Risk for gusty t-storms for parts of Kentucky Saturday
  • Cold air returns on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will start to increase into this afternoon, especially west of I-65. It will be windy and warm with highs near and above 60 degrees for many locations. Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows only falling into the 50s. Our next rain-maker gradually pushes into the region tonight, giving way to off and on showers into early Saturday morning.

Windy on Saturday with scattered showers possible at any point during the day. However, it will be the late after and evening that a period of thunderstorms is possible. Some could be strong as they quickly exit to the east. Early evening thunderstorms and moderate rain for southeast sections. Spotty showers elsewhere. The rain will quickly get pushed east but could change to brief wet snow east of I-65 late.

Stay closed to the WAVE Weather App for Saturday for any weather alerts that may be issued.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

