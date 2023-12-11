Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman sworn in during public ceremony

Inauguration Day celebrations will be held in Frankfort including a worship service, parade, the public swearing-in ceremony, and the Grand March.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were sworn in during a private, midnight ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol Monday night.

Inauguration Day celebrations will be held all day Tuesday in Frankfort. Tuesday’s events include a worship service, parade, the public swearing-in ceremony, and the Grand March at the State Capitol.

“Inauguration Day will be a celebration of the Team Kentucky spirit that moves us Forward, Together,” Beshear said. “Our healthcare heroes and public school educators will serve as the parade’s grand marshals, and we’ll have incredible Kentucky artists and community leaders sharing their talents throughout the day.”

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Festivities began at 8:30 a.m. with the Mayor’s breakfast. It’s a more than 100-year-old tradition where Frankfort residents bring country ham, beaten biscuits and white cake to the Beshear family at the Governor’s Mansion.

This tradition is said to have started when an outgoing first lady left a baked ham, cake and a platter of beaten biscuits on the dining table for the incoming first family, a release said.

An inaugural worship service at First Christian Church began at 9:30 a.m. and can be streamed by clicking here.

The Governor and his family and Lt. Gov. Coleman and her family will travel from the worship service to the Capitol Avenue bridge, where they will board horse-drawn carriages and travel the inaugural parade route until disembarking at the reviewing stand at the end of the parade.

