Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How to help: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. sets volunteer cleanup plan

Volunteers can report to Mosaic Church to help in the cleanup efforts.
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville(Submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coordinated volunteer cleanup effort in areas damaged by a tornado begins Monday morning.

Volunteers are asked to gather at 8 a.m. at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road, to begin cleanup efforts. Volunteers are asked to carpool to the church if possible.

From the church, volunteers will be transported by bus to a designated cleanup location. The buses will run on, or about, a two-hour rotation schedule, according to a news release. All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers. No minors will be allowed on cleanup sites.

Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required.

County officials said search and rescue efforts are complete and the recovery phase is underway.

For information about volunteering, call 931-245-2988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor announces campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
Coroner identifies 2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

FORECAST: Windy and warm afternoon
By taking the proceeds from their new store, The Hanger Boutique, they purchased clothes for...
Kentucky couple develops clothing giveaway for flood survivors
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/11
Update from Saturday's storms plus the trends for the rest of December.
SnowTALK! Blog 12/11
Jolly Ollie's Pizza & Pub left damaged in tornado
‘It didn’t sink in yet’ Jolly Ollie’s Pizza left mangled by tornado