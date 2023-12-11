Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hundreds of acres being added to The Parklands of Floyds Fork

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Parklands of Floyds Fork is going to be growing by more than 660 acres.

There will be more natural recreation opportunities and Broad Run Park will nearly double in size, according to a release.

The expansive park system in southeastern Louisville will be adding a 508-acre tract of land sitting adjacent to Broad Run Park. The Parklands will also be adding 156 acres in two more acquisitions.

“When we set out to create a connected system of parks two decades ago, our purpose was driven by Frederick Law Olmsted’s approach to ensure growing communities set aside space and are intentional about providing opportunities to connect to nature through the creation of public parks, accessible to all,” said Dan Jones, founder and chairman of The Parklands. “These new acquisitions allow us to further extend that vision and continue to better serve the people of our region.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
Coroner identifies 2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

Information released on street closures for the 62nd Inauguration
To remember the children that have died, dozens of family and friends gathered in grief in...
Dozens of friends and family shared in grief for Child Remembrance Day
This Sunday marks two years since western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes on...
Gov. Beshear helps dedicate five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92