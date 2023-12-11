Hundreds of acres being added to The Parklands of Floyds Fork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Parklands of Floyds Fork is going to be growing by more than 660 acres.

There will be more natural recreation opportunities and Broad Run Park will nearly double in size, according to a release.

The expansive park system in southeastern Louisville will be adding a 508-acre tract of land sitting adjacent to Broad Run Park. The Parklands will also be adding 156 acres in two more acquisitions.

“When we set out to create a connected system of parks two decades ago, our purpose was driven by Frederick Law Olmsted’s approach to ensure growing communities set aside space and are intentional about providing opportunities to connect to nature through the creation of public parks, accessible to all,” said Dan Jones, founder and chairman of The Parklands. “These new acquisitions allow us to further extend that vision and continue to better serve the people of our region.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.