Inauguration Day Celebrations: Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman sworn in during public ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were sworn in during a private, midnight ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol Monday night.

Inauguration Day celebrations will be held all day Tuesday in Frankfort. Tuesday’s events include a worship service, parade, the public swearing-in ceremony, and the Grand March at the State Capitol.

“Inauguration Day will be a celebration of the Team Kentucky spirit that moves us Forward, Together,” Beshear said. “Our healthcare heroes and public school educators will serve as the parade’s grand marshals, and we’ll have incredible Kentucky artists and community leaders sharing their talents throughout the day.”

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Festivities began at 8:30 a.m. with the Mayor’s breakfast. It’s a more than 100-year-old tradition where Frankfort residents bring country ham, beaten biscuits and white cake to the Beshear family at the Governor’s Mansion.

This tradition is said to have started when an outgoing first lady left a baked ham, cake and a platter of beaten biscuits on the dining table for the incoming first family, a release said.

An inaugural worship service at First Christian Church began at 9:30 a.m. and can be streamed by clicking here.

The Governor and his family and Lt. Gov. Coleman and her family will travel from the worship service to the Capitol Avenue bridge, where they will board horse-drawn carriages and travel the inaugural parade route until disembarking at the reviewing stand at the end of the parade.

Listed below is information on the street closures. Some streets could have additional restrictions and closure times may be adjusted. Kentuckians attending the inauguration festivities can take advantage of free public parking and a shuttle service.

South of Kentucky River (South Frankfort)-

All of Capital Avenue, including Capitol Loop

Shelby Street, Second to Tanglewood

Logan Street, Battle Alley to State

Battle Alley, Logan to Shelby

Second Street, Logan to Shelby

Third Street, Logan to Steele

Un-Named Alley off East Capital (next to The Capital Academy)

Fourth Street, Logan to Shelby

Campbell Street, Logan to Shelby

Todd Street, Stanley to Shelby

State Street, Logan to Shelby

Ford Street, Second to Fourth

Felmer Court, Third to Fourth (residents only)

Mink’s Way, Logan to Capital Ave

Tanglewood Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby

Lafayette Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby

Old Lawrenceburg Road, from Capitol Parking Garage (Restricted) to Todd North of Kentucky River (Downtown)

High Street, West Main to Holmes Street

Clinton Street, Ann to Regan

Holmes Street, Regan to High

Broadway Street, Lewis to East Main

Ann Street, Clinton to West Main

Olive Street, West Main to Depot Lot

West Main Street, Ann to Capital

Regan Street, from Clinton to Holmes

Warsaw Street, from Regan to Collins

Barrett Street, at Holmes

Truman Street, at Holmes

Collins Street, at Holmes

East Main Street, from Glenns Creek (Restricted) to Capital ADDITIONAL NO PARKING AREAS—Times vary, follow signage.

Depot Lot on Ann Street (Restricted)

Whitaker Bank Lot on Ann/Olive (Restricted)

Steele Street, Second to Campbell

Clinton Street, St. Clair to Reagan

Murray Street, Todd to Campbell

Lafayette Drive, Louisville to Shelby

State Street, Logan to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 7am- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.)

Todd Street, Capital to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 5pm- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.) PUBLIC PARKING

Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), Martin Luther King Blvd (Shuttle Service Pick-up // Drop-off location = East 4th St. @ Logan St.)

Mayo-Underwood Building, 500 Mero Street

KY Transportation Cabinet Garage, 200 Mero Street (enter at St. Clair)

Sullivan Square Parking Garage, 217 West Main (enter at Lewis Alley)

Kentucky's 62nd Inauguration (WAVE News)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.