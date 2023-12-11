Information released on street closures for the 62nd Inauguration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many road closures in Downtown Frankfort for the in inauguration of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Traffic control starts on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Those who live or have businesses in South Frankfort or Downtown should consider alternate routes or parking.
Some streets could have additional restrictions and closure times may be adjusted.
The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Below is information on the street closures:
STREET CLOSURES
South of Kentucky River (South Frankfort)-
- All of Capital Avenue, including Capitol Loop
- Shelby Street, Second to Tanglewood
- Logan Street, Battle Alley to State
- Battle Alley, Logan to Shelby
- Second Street, Logan to Shelby
- Third Street, Logan to Steele
- Un-Named Alley off East Capital (next to The Capital Academy)
- Fourth Street, Logan to Shelby
- Campbell Street, Logan to Shelby
- Todd Street, Stanley to Shelby
- State Street, Logan to Shelby
- Ford Street, Second to Fourth
- Felmer Court, Third to Fourth (residents only)
- Mink’s Way, Logan to Capital Ave
- Tanglewood Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby
- Lafayette Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby
- Old Lawrenceburg Road, from Capitol Parking Garage (Restricted) to Todd North of Kentucky River (Downtown)
- High Street, West Main to Holmes Street
- Clinton Street, Ann to Regan
- Holmes Street, Regan to High
- Broadway Street, Lewis to East Main
- Ann Street, Clinton to West Main
- Olive Street, West Main to Depot Lot
- West Main Street, Ann to Capital
- Regan Street, from Clinton to Holmes
- Warsaw Street, from Regan to Collins
- Barrett Street, at Holmes
- Truman Street, at Holmes
- Collins Street, at Holmes
- East Main Street, from Glenns Creek (Restricted) to Capital ADDITIONAL NO PARKING AREAS—Times vary, follow signage.
- Depot Lot on Ann Street (Restricted)
- Whitaker Bank Lot on Ann/Olive (Restricted)
- Steele Street, Second to Campbell
- Clinton Street, St. Clair to Reagan
- Murray Street, Todd to Campbell
- Lafayette Drive, Louisville to Shelby
- State Street, Logan to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 7am- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.)
- Todd Street, Capital to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 5pm- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.) PUBLIC PARKING
- Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), Martin Luther King Blvd (Shuttle Service Pick-up // Drop-off location = East 4th St. @ Logan St.)
- Mayo-Underwood Building, 500 Mero Street
- KY Transportation Cabinet Garage, 200 Mero Street (enter at St. Clair)
- Sullivan Square Parking Garage, 217 West Main (enter at Lewis Alley)
