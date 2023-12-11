Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘It didn’t sink in yet’ Jolly Ollie’s Pizza left mangled by tornado

30 people were inside the restaurant when the roof and deck collapsed.
Dryden Quigley explains how an employee's quick thinking saved dozens of employees and customers after a pizza restaurant was destroyed.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Owner of Jolly Ollie’s Pizza & Pub was sheltering from the storm at Sam’s Club when she heard the news - no one was injured, but her business was completely destroyed.

“I had a uniform on and a guy just looked at me and said ‘Do you work at Jolly’s?’ And I said ‘Do I own it.’ And he said ‘Ma’am I’m so sorry, but a tornado hit your restaurant,’” Owner Dilyah Knight said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado

The tornado ripped off part of the roof, and the deck, and tore through the outdoor dining space. Knight says these things are replaceable though, people are not.

“As soon as I heard the voice say that everyone’s safe - that’s all I cared,” Knight said.

Her staff was able to get everyone to the basement level just before the tornado hit.

“A customer came running to me and said your employees saved so many lives today because we lost our doors and windows upstairs and our deck was blown off,” Knight said.

On Sunday, dozens of people got to work cleaning up the wreckage donating their time, and tools, and even handing out free ice cream.

“We have people just pulling in with tarps and blankets and waters and generators and hugs and I don’t know them. They just come and say we love your place, we just want to make sure that everyone is okay. My phone didn’t stop ringing till three o’clock in the morning,” Knight said.

Catastrophe isn’t new to them. Four years ago the restaurant was badly damaged in a fire. They were shut for 13 months then, but reopened then and plan on one day reopening now.

“We lost it again, but we’ll build it bigger and better,” Knight said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor announces campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
Coroner identifies 2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

FORECAST: Windy and warm afternoon
By taking the proceeds from their new store, The Hanger Boutique, they purchased clothes for...
Kentucky couple develops clothing giveaway for flood survivors
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/11
Update from Saturday's storms plus the trends for the rest of December.
SnowTALK! Blog 12/11