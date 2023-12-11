Contact Troubleshooters
Jury reaches verdict for man charged in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case

Jury reaches verdict for man charged in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to the deadly shooting at a Louisville Olive Garden in 2019 has been found not guilty on all homicide-related charges.

Devone Briggs was accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jose Munoz at the restaurant on Outer Loop after getting into an argument that night.

Briggs’ attorney claimed his client feared for his safety and shot in self-defense, yet testimony from friends and family of Munoz said Briggs was hurling racist insults at them. Munoz later died from his injuries after being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

On Monday, the jury sided with the defense and found Briggs not guilty of the death of Munoz. Briggs was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of wanton endangerment for endangering other customers in that restaurant.

There is no word on sentencing for the wanton endangerment charges.

