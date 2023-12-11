Light Up Valley Station collects winter coats for kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Valley Station were out in the cold tonight to make sure every kid can stay warm.

The Valley Station Christmas Tree was lit up in all its holiday glory and there was also face painting, crafts and a Christmas market. The people behind it were also collection coats for he annual Chase Gavin Coats for Kids Drive and our very own Dawne Gee was the emcee of the evening.

“The amount of joy and the excitement, just the energy from these kids, it’s just vibrant,” Councilman Khalil Batshon of District 25 said. “I mean, there’s nothing like it. It’s priceless. You can feel the spirit. You can feel the joy.”

Jefferson County’s Family Resource and Youth Service Coordinators will distribute the coats collected Sunday night throughout the winter.

