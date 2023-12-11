Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene in a shooting in the 4100 block of Stony Ridge Road.

Louisville police arrived at the scene where a report of a shooting came in at 6:10 p.m. Sunday evening, finding a man who had been shot at the residence, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The man was declared dead at the scene by EMS once they arrived.

There are no known suspects at this time, but the LMPD Homicide unity is investigating. Detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

