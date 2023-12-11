Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After he was found not guilty for the death of a man shot at a Louisville Olive Garden back in 2019, Devone Briggs has been released from custody.
Briggs was accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Jose Munoz at the restaurant on Outer Loop after getting into an argument that February night.
Briggs’ attorney claimed his client feared for his safety and shot in self-defense, yet testimony from friends and family of Munoz said Briggs was hurling racist insults at them. Munoz later died from his injuries after being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.
On Monday, the jury sided with the defense and found Briggs not guilty of the death of Munoz.
He was, however, found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of wanton endangerment for endangering other customers in that restaurant.
There is no word on sentencing for the wanton endangerment charges.
Previous coverage
- Victim’s family: Suspect in Olive Garden shooting was yelling anti-Mexican insults
- Family of man killed in Okolona Olive Garden calls for end to violence one year later
- Bond stays at $1M for man accused in deadly Olive Garden shooting
- Olive Garden patron sues chain following deadly shooting at Outer Loop location
- ‘Complete horror’: Witness describes Olive Garden shooting
- Suspected Olive Garden shooter arraigned on murder charge
- UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Olive Garden shooting, victim identified
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.