Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail

Man found not guilty for murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After he was found not guilty for the death of a man shot at a Louisville Olive Garden back in 2019, Devone Briggs has been released from custody.

Briggs was accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Jose Munoz at the restaurant on Outer Loop after getting into an argument that February night.

Briggs’ attorney claimed his client feared for his safety and shot in self-defense, yet testimony from friends and family of Munoz said Briggs was hurling racist insults at them. Munoz later died from his injuries after being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

On Monday, the jury sided with the defense and found Briggs not guilty of the death of Munoz.

He was, however, found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of wanton endangerment for endangering other customers in that restaurant.

There is no word on sentencing for the wanton endangerment charges.

