Man hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. and officers responded to the 600 block of S. 11th Street. There, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers rendered first aid, including applying a tourniquet to the wound until EMS could arrive, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502-)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

