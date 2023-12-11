Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. and officers responded to the 600 block of S. 11th Street. There, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers rendered first aid, including applying a tourniquet to the wound until EMS could arrive, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502-)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
Coroner identifies 2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

People in Valley Station were out in the cold tonight to make sure every kid can stay warm.
Light Up Valley Station collects winter coats for kids
Mayor Craig Greenberg lit the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah as part of Chabad of...
Chabad of Kentucky helps gun violence victims
The Dream Factory of Louisville held their annual Christmas party Sunday, bringing together...
The Dream Factory of Louisville brings together ‘dreamers’ and their families for annual Christmas Party
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating fatal shooting Sunday evening