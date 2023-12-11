Openings begin in Brice Rhodes triple murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day one of trial began Tuesday for a man accused of three murders.
Brice Rhodes is charged with stabbing brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway to death back in 2016. He’s also charged with killing Christopher Jones a few weeks prior.
Since he was arrested for murder, Rhodes made headlines for courtroom outbursts and other bad behavior. That includes an alleged escape attempt, threatening a judge and spitting at his former attorney.
The judge in this trial gave Rhodes a rare ultimatum - if he causes a disturbance in front of the jury, Rhodes will have to either leave the courtroom or wear an ankle stun cuff-which deputies can use to shock him.
Opening statements in the triple murder trial are expected to begin Wednesday.
