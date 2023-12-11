Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee counties have announced school closures for the upcoming school week following deadly tornadoes and storms that ripped through the state.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Sunday morning all schools will be closed on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. District offices will also be closed to the public, allowing personnel to be available to assist in other areas.

Assessments are ongoing for schools and campuses, and the school system said an update would soon be provided regarding the rest of the school week.

Plans for high school exams will also be discussed with parents soon, the school system said.

Sumner County Schools (SCS) have also closed ahead of the school week. The system reported all schools will not report on Dec. 11 due to a widespread power outage throughout the county.

The county’s central office and support service will report as scheduled.

We remain in communication with city and county emergency services regarding road conditions and with public utilities regarding power restoration,” SCS said. “We will make a decision regarding school for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 by 4 p.m. on Monday.”

A school in Nashville will also close due to storms.

Davidson Academy said due to power outages and road closures from the tornadoes, there will be no school Monday, Dec. 11. They added extended care will be closed.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said Bellshire Elementary School will be operating on a two-hour delay on Monday, Dec. 11 due to a power outage caused by the tornado. Before and after-care programs will be canceled. Dismissal will be at normal time.

MNPS said staff should report to work at their normal time.

They added if power is not restored by the start of school, an alternate location for students to attend school will be identified and prepared.

All other MNPS schools will be operating as normal and opening at their normal time.

