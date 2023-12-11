Contact Troubleshooters
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on tombstones at Zachery Taylor National Cemetery

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honoring those, who have served our country.

This weekend, thousands of wreaths will be placed on tombstones at Zachery Taylor National Cemetery here in Louisville, as part of a national effort through Wreaths Across America.

Founded in 2007, Wreaths Across America works to raise money and remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. They will cover about three-fourths of the fallen soldiers’ graves in the cemetery.

WAVE News talked to one of the volunteers Monday morning about why he decided to help.

“My grandfather he’s a Vietnam vet, he lays at home every day in bed,” Evan Stegner said. “And coming out here and doing this stuff for other veterans who have sadly passed away just makes him feel a little bit better, and I want to come out and do this stuff for him.”

The wreath-laying ceremony is open to the public and will happen on Saturday at noon at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

