Top hat stolen from Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Abraham Lincoln Statue in Waterfront Park is looking a little different right now. That’s because over the weekend someone stole Lincoln’s hat.

There was a top hat seated next to Lincoln, under a copy of the Bible. But now, just the bolts remain.

LMPD got a report about the theft and is looking into it.

The 12-foot statue of Lincoln, seated on a rock overlooking the Ohio River was created by Louisville artist Ed Hamilton- and was dedicated in 2009.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.