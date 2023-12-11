Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is trying to find the ultimate fix for its busing problems as we get closer to the start of the second half of the school year.

But what ultimately went wrong last August?

WAVE Troubleshooters got emails from key staff members from the busing nightmare in August.

It took JCPS months to sort through three email accounts for records we asked for.

Those from Superintendent Marty Pollio, former Operations Chief Chris Perkins, and the manager of its mapping department Brent West, the man who approved not getting competitive bids for the bus routing contract.

On the first day of school, Aug. 9, AlphaRoute CEO John Hanlon emailed a good luck note:

“I know the first days are always a challenge, but I really hope that there are a lot of positives these days as well,” wrote Hanlon.

That did not turn out to be the case.

“I expect it to be a little bit longer with all the changes we’re making by the end of the second week I think we’ll have a good routine going,” said Pollio before noon on the first day of school.

“Hey I’m hearing from drivers I don’t normally hear from. I don’t know where you’re getting your information from. My drivers are saying this AlphaRouting system isn’t going to work and it’s going to be a disaster the first week of school,” Teamsters President John Stovall recalled warning Pollio.

It was a disaster.

“Ya’ll was at the depot for three hours?! We’re sorry, we are so sorry,” said Grandparent Rachael Briggs after waiting at a bus stop for hours.

Pollio apologized the following morning.

“After making one of the most difficult decisions of my superintendent career and that was to cancel day two and day three of the school year. First and foremost I want to apologize for what happened last night,” Pollio said.

Why did this go so wrong? Emails provided by JCPS following WAVE’s open records request provide a few clues. To start: JCPS didn’t get the final route map from AlphaRoute until July 7th. In its email delivering it, AlphaRoute acknowledged the time pressure.

“We would have loved to keep some time to polish the solution more but given the scale of it and the urgency of the problem, we thought it would be better to pass it to you now.”

Three days later JCPS mapping manager Brent West emailed back asking if it was possible to make some changes to the directions to help the drivers.

Teamsters President John Stovall said July was too late for those changes.

“That wasn’t adequate time for coordinators, that wasn’t adequate time for bus drivers to actually run the routes to let people know hey this isn’t going to work,” Stovall said.

The emails show more than a dozen new JCPS employees needed to be added to AlphaRoute’s system to help review stops. And while the company created new computer code to make the directions easier to use, Stovall says it wasn’t enough.

“You’re paying them for all that work, they should be able to provide you with everything you needed,” Stovall said.

JCPS billing records show the District paid AlphaRoute more than $858,000 for its work on multiple bell times and bus routing. Yet it had never bid out the job. When West signed the form explaining why the District should waive competitive bidding requirements, he relied on AlphaRoute’s own justification to JCPS as proof. AlphaRoute said it believed they were the only vendor to use sophisticated mathematical modeling and machine learning.

We didn’t see any emails from Superintendent Pollio or Operations Chief Perkins following the bus fiasco on the first day of school. They may have been withheld by the District as preliminary opinions, recommendations, or drafts.

JCPS did not make anyone available for an interview. But current Operations Chief Rob Fulk said at the last board meeting more routes need to be cut next year.

“It needs to be defensible, data driven, and it has to work this time,” Fulk said.

Stovall said the district needs to have a routing plan in place by June 1.

JCPS is working on its busing plans now. Some of the ideas it’s considering include hiring an internal routing team, getting a different contractor, and possibly changing which kids can ride.

