Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: 62nd Inauguration celebrations underway for Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman

From left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife, Britainy Beshear, his daughter Lila and his...
From left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife, Britainy Beshear, his daughter Lila and his son Will stand by his side as he takes the oath of office from Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine during his inauguration in Frankfort, Ky., early Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were sworn in during a private, midnight ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol Monday night.

Inauguration Day celebrations will be held all day Tuesday in Frankfort. Tuesday’s events include a worship service, parade, the public swearing-in ceremony, and the Grand March at the State Capitol.

“Inauguration Day will be a celebration of the Team Kentucky spirit that moves us Forward, Together,” Beshear said. “Our healthcare heroes and public school educators will serve as the parade’s grand marshals, and we’ll have incredible Kentucky artists and community leaders sharing their talents throughout the day.”

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Festivities began at 8:30 a.m. with the Mayor’s breakfast. It’s a more than 100-year-old tradition where Frankfort residents bring country ham, beaten biscuits and white cake to the Beshear family at the Governor’s Mansion.

This tradition is said to have started when an outgoing first lady left a baked ham, cake and a platter of beaten biscuits on the dining table for the incoming first family, a release said.

An inaugural worship service at First Christian Church began at 9:30 a.m. and can be streamed by clicking here.

The Governor and his family and Lt. Gov. Coleman and her family will travel from the worship service to the Capitol Avenue bridge, where they will board horse-drawn carriages and travel the inaugural parade route until disembarking at the reviewing stand at the end of the parade.

Listed below is information on the street closures. Some streets could have additional restrictions and closure times may be adjusted. Kentuckians attending the inauguration festivities can take advantage of free public parking and a shuttle service.

South of Kentucky River (South Frankfort)-

  • All of Capital Avenue, including Capitol Loop
  • Shelby Street, Second to Tanglewood
  • Logan Street, Battle Alley to State
  • Battle Alley, Logan to Shelby
  • Second Street, Logan to Shelby
  • Third Street, Logan to Steele
  • Un-Named Alley off East Capital (next to The Capital Academy)
  • Fourth Street, Logan to Shelby
  • Campbell Street, Logan to Shelby
  • Todd Street, Stanley to Shelby
  • State Street, Logan to Shelby
  • Ford Street, Second to Fourth
  • Felmer Court, Third to Fourth (residents only)
  • Mink’s Way, Logan to Capital Ave
  • Tanglewood Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby
  • Lafayette Drive, at Louisville Road (Restricted) to Shelby
  • Old Lawrenceburg Road, from Capitol Parking Garage (Restricted) to Todd North of Kentucky River (Downtown)
  • High Street, West Main to Holmes Street
  • Clinton Street, Ann to Regan
  • Holmes Street, Regan to High
  • Broadway Street, Lewis to East Main
  • Ann Street, Clinton to West Main
  • Olive Street, West Main to Depot Lot
  • West Main Street, Ann to Capital
  • Regan Street, from Clinton to Holmes
  • Warsaw Street, from Regan to Collins
  • Barrett Street, at Holmes
  • Truman Street, at Holmes
  • Collins Street, at Holmes
  • East Main Street, from Glenns Creek (Restricted) to Capital ADDITIONAL NO PARKING AREAS—Times vary, follow signage.
  • Depot Lot on Ann Street (Restricted)
  • Whitaker Bank Lot on Ann/Olive (Restricted)
  • Steele Street, Second to Campbell
  • Clinton Street, St. Clair to Reagan
  • Murray Street, Todd to Campbell
  • Lafayette Drive, Louisville to Shelby
  • State Street, Logan to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 7am- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.)
  • Todd Street, Capital to Shelby (Monday, Dec 11th 5pm- Wednesday, Dec. 13 12:30 a.m.) PUBLIC PARKING
  • Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), Martin Luther King Blvd (Shuttle Service Pick-up // Drop-off location = East 4th St. @ Logan St.)
  • Mayo-Underwood Building, 500 Mero Street
  • KY Transportation Cabinet Garage, 200 Mero Street (enter at St. Clair)
  • Sullivan Square Parking Garage, 217 West Main (enter at Lewis Alley)
Kentucky's 62nd Inauguration
Kentucky's 62nd Inauguration(WAVE News)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Jury reaches verdict for man charged in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Beshear popularity with voters to be tested in legislature
Hundreds of acres being added to The Parklands of Floyds Fork