Woman witnessed tornado narrowly miss her home before destroying church across the street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were inside the Community Baptist Church’s Life Center building when a tornado came through Madison, destroying the building and the church on Saturday.

Everyone who was inside that building is expected to recover from their injuries. Some people who saw the tornado, are still in shock.

Veronica Clemmons lives in the neighborhood behind the church that was leveled by the tornado.

“This is so devastating,” Clemmons said. “I never thought that this would be, that this would ever happen. But you never think it’s going to happen that close to home.”

Clemmons is thankful the storm spared her home.

“There was stuff whirling in the air and trash moving around. It was very scary,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons added that she’s sad to see that debris is all that’s left of the Community Baptist Church and its Life Center. It was a place that held special memories.

“We do a lot of functions in the life center that is now gone. We rented the area out for a lot of functions: birthday parties and things,” Clemmons explained.

Her home has been without power since Saturday.

The power outages are leaving some business owners wondering what to do until the power is restored.

“Our big concern is the power outage. You can see this is a mess here. Don’t know how long it will be off so we will be out of business. We build equipment and machinery. Got to figure out what my employees can do. Just not sure how long it’s going to take. They say it could be a couple of weeks,” said business owner Jeff Huling.

There are downed powerlines and damaged cars in the middle of Dickerson Pike near Westchester Drive. That road is closed as Nashville Electric Service crews work and clean up the street.

