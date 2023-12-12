102-year-old woman with ‘places to go’ gets new hip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 102-year-old Maryland woman is on the move again after hip replacement surgery, saying she has “things to do and places to go.”

When meeting Doris Hill, a 102-year-old Baltimore native, people quickly notice her wit matches her wisdom. She says age is just a number, and how you live your life – along with an occasional beer – is what’s key.

“You can be anyone you want to be, do anything you want to do,” she said.

Hill’s husband was a World War II veteran and lived until he was 111 years old, so some would say she knows a thing or two about living a long life.

“I had a beautiful childhood, even though I had to walk several miles to school or several miles to church,” she said.

But what people can’t see is that Hill recently had hip replacement surgery.

“I have things to do and places to go. I don’t know what I’m gonna do, nor do I know where I’m going, but I want to be prepared for that invitation,” she said.

Dr. Henry Boucher, a clinical hip and knee replacement surgeon at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, has worked with Hill for years and performed three surgeries on her.

“When I meet someone like Mrs. Hill, who’s debilitated by a problem that I know I can fix, age becomes less of an issue for me. It’s more about how do we improve quality of life,” Boucher said.

He adds that having a healthy lifestyle and a good support system is what matters most.

“Obviously, it’s eating well and exercise, but a lot of it has to do with community and family and outlook and attitude,” Boucher said.

After her surgery, Hill feels good and grateful. She says her key to living a long life is not to worry about the small things.

“I have everything I need,” she said. “Enjoy every moment.”

Hill’s message to the next generation is to make education a priority.

“Find your talent because I believe everyone has a talent,” she said.

