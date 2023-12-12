Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana teenager who was seriously hurt in a crash earlier this year was reunited Monday with some of the people who saved her life.

17-year-old Baylee Amos of Scottsburg fell asleep at the wheel in October sending her car into a ditch, where she crashed head-on into a tree.

Amos was so badly hurt she needed a blood transfusion right there at the scene, before first responders could get her out of the car and to a nearby hospital.

Monday, her family was reunited with the Air Methods of Kentucky medical team outside Scott Memorial Hospital.

“It felt pretty good to be able to actually see those people and thank them for saving my life today and knowing that they were the reason I am still here and be able to show how grateful I am for it,” Amos said.

Amos is now on a path to a full recovery.

“Air Methods” delivers life-saving care to about 100,000 people each year.

