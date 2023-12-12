Crews respond to Klondike neighborhood after house fire breaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters responded to a house fire in the Klondike neighborhood early Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Jupiter Road. Calls came in reporting the fire around 7:50 a.m.

Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived. Officials said LFD called control and did not need to rescue anyone.

No information was released on what caused the fire.

