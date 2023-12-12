Contact Troubleshooters
Crews respond to Klondike neighborhood after house fire breaks out

3800 block of Jupiter Road
3800 block of Jupiter Road(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters responded to a house fire in the Klondike neighborhood early Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Jupiter Road. Calls came in reporting the fire around 7:50 a.m.

Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived. Officials said LFD called control and did not need to rescue anyone.

No information was released on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

