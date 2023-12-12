Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is recovering after getting hit by a car and left in the street to die.

The family of Jacob Doherty says the hit and run happened near Flanagan’s on Baxter Avenue near Morton Avenue and left him with a head injury.

The driver still hasn’t been caught.

The Doherty family says they feel extremely lucky because while Jacob has a head injury, he is alive and will recover.

They are now on a mission to make sure the driver doesn’t hurt anyone else.

A night out almost ended tragically for Jacob Doherty early Saturday morning, His family says a speeding car hit him and didn’t stop around 1 am while he was in a crosswalk after leaving a work party at Flanagan’s.

”The car ran over him. He hit the bumper, the bumper fell off the car and he went up on top of the car, hit the windshield and the car left the scene of the accident,” Jacob’s aunt Joellen Doherty said.

Joellen said her daughter let her know about the accident after Jacob’s friends contacted her in a scramble to get in touch with family. Doherty then called Jacob’s parents who rushed to their son’s side at UofL hospital.

”He was a bloody mess. Those first moments of seeing him open his eyes and awake was something,” Jacob’s mother Aprel Doherty said.

Jacob was bloodied, bruised and received 15 stitches in his head, but Aprel Doherty says she knows her son is lucky.

Zero Vision Louisville says there have been 23 roadway deaths involving pedestrians this year with 61 pedestrians being critically injured in the metro from January 1st to October 31st.

Aprel says she doesn’t understand how a driver could hit someone and leave the scene.

”This could be someone else’s son or daughter that’s just left there and be not so lucky,” Aprel Doherty said. “Jacob obviously had angels all around him.”

The family says they are asking the driver to come forward to take responsibility for their actions.

”Jacob is healthy, he will recover, but we just want to do this for the next person that isn’t so lucky and find justice for Jacob,” Doherty shared.

The Doherty’s say they have identified the car as a silver Kia Murano and say the front bumper and windshield may be damaged.

They ask anybody with any information to call 574-LMPD, use their anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or their crime portal.

