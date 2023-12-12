FORECAST: Clouds increase, but the quiet weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase overnight as a cold front arrives

Sunnier skies take hold by Wednesday afternoon, but cooler air will remain

Quiet weather continues until a shower chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a mainly clear evening we’ll watch for clouds moving in during the overnight hours as a cold front arrives. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s early Wednesday morning in the wake of this front.

Wednesday morning’s clouds will ease back to more plentiful sunshine during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will still take a hit behind the cold front, only getting into the 40s during the afternoon hours.

Clear skies will be with us Wednesday night, helping usher temperatures down into the 20s. The Geminid meteor shower peaks early Thursday morning, so skywatchers will want to be out late Wednesday night to get a good view!

Thursday sees a return to full sunshine and highs in the 50s. This will be a slightly above normal day for this time of year!

We’ll keep it quiet around here for Friday and the start of the weekend, but a powerful low pressure system developing near the Carolinas will bring in a disturbance from our west that gives us a shower chance on Sunday and Monday. The rest of next week looks to bring a return to our quiet weather pattern.

