FORECAST: Sunny, warmer Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Weak front overnight brings cloudy skies

Mild to end the workweek

Tracking a southern system over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be quite pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A batch of clouds moves in late tonight into Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves into the region. Temperatures tumble into the 20s and 30s overnight.

After a cloudy start to our Wednesday, we’ll see much more sunshine by the afternoon. The clouds and northerly wind will have an impact on temperatures. Highs are only expected to max out in the 40s tomorrow. Skies remain clear Wednesday night as we cool into the 20s for lows. The Geminid meteor shower peaks early Thursday morning, so skywatchers will want to be out late Wednesday night to get a good view!

The rest of the workweek features quiet conditions and highs in the low 50s. We’ll monitor the track of a southern system that may try to bring some showers into the region over the weekend.

