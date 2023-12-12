Gail Logan Strange to fill vacant JCPS board seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gail Logan Strange was unanimously voted as the newest board member of the Jefferson County Board of Education Monday night.

Strange will fill the District 1 seat, which covers the Parkland, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, St. Denis, Lake Dreamland, Riverside Gardens and Russell neighborhoods.

The seat was vacated in October when the Board Chairwoman Diane Porter announced her resignation. Her resignation triggered a 60-day timeline to fill the seat, one which would have expired on Dec. 23.

JCPS says Strange is a Louisville native and graduated from Central High School. She has served on several boards for community organizations, including 13 years as Director of Communications with Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

Strange previously ran for the same position in 2006 but lost to the woman she will now replace.

Her first meeting will be held Jan. 23. The District 1 JCBE seat will be up for election next Novemeber.

