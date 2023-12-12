Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman sworn-in during private, midnight ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were sworn-in during a private, midnight ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol.

“We will keep our promise to counties and communities devastated by natural disasters by not just rebuilding but revitalizing. Your lieutenant governor and I will be there personally every step of the way. To each of those counties, to each of those families, we love you and we will get the job done,” Beshear said.

Besher and Coleman will be sworn-in during a public ceremony on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Click here for more on Kentucky’s 62nd Inauguration.

To watch the private ceremony streamed by Kentucky Educational Television (KET), click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.