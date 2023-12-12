Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman sworn-in during private, midnight ceremony

(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were sworn-in during a private, midnight ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol.

“We will keep our promise to counties and communities devastated by natural disasters by not just rebuilding but revitalizing. Your lieutenant governor and I will be there personally every step of the way. To each of those counties, to each of those families, we love you and we will get the job done,” Beshear said.

Besher and Coleman will be sworn-in during a public ceremony on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Click here for more on Kentucky’s 62nd Inauguration.

To watch the private ceremony streamed by Kentucky Educational Television (KET), click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Jury reaches verdict for man charged in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Crash victim thanks first responders who helped save her life
Beshear popularity with voters to be tested in legislature
Hundreds of acres being added to The Parklands of Floyds Fork