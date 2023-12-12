Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Fire Department to hold annual holiday party for Home of the Innocents

The Home of the Innocents
The Home of the Innocents
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A holiday tradition continues for its 27th year as the Louisville Fire Department prepares for its holiday party for the Home of the Innocents.

The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Home of the Innocents. This will be the 8th year Captain Michael Bryan has overseen the holiday event and the 14th he has participated in.

“It is the goal of myself and the members of The Louisville Division of Fire to provide the children who reside at the Home a festive day that displays the true support and compassion our members have for the community and the appreciation for the Home’s team members who care for them every day,” Bryan said. “Last year, division members, Local Fire union #54 and through the assistance of area businesses we were able to raise monetary donations and secure gifts, food, refreshments, and entertainment in support of this annual event.”

Firefighters and recruits have already shopped for gifts for each resident at Home of the Innocents. Gifts will also be raffled off for team members working at the home.

“We are always so grateful to the firefighters for their generosity in creating and funding this event,” President & CEO of Home of the Innocents Paul Robinson said. “This event has become a highlight for so many of our team members and brings energy and excitement to our campus during a special time of year.”

For more information on how to get involved with Home of the Innocents, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice

Latest News

Salvation Army Angel Tree donations ready to be distributed to families across WAVE Country
Thousands of Angel Tree gifts distributed throughout WAVE Country
3800 block of Jupiter Road
Crews respond to Klondike neighborhood after house fire breaks out
Man found not guilty for murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
Man found not guilty for murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice