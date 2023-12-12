Louisville Fire Department to hold annual holiday party for Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A holiday tradition continues for its 27th year as the Louisville Fire Department prepares for its holiday party for the Home of the Innocents.

The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Home of the Innocents. This will be the 8th year Captain Michael Bryan has overseen the holiday event and the 14th he has participated in.

“It is the goal of myself and the members of The Louisville Division of Fire to provide the children who reside at the Home a festive day that displays the true support and compassion our members have for the community and the appreciation for the Home’s team members who care for them every day,” Bryan said. “Last year, division members, Local Fire union #54 and through the assistance of area businesses we were able to raise monetary donations and secure gifts, food, refreshments, and entertainment in support of this annual event.”

Firefighters and recruits have already shopped for gifts for each resident at Home of the Innocents. Gifts will also be raffled off for team members working at the home.

“We are always so grateful to the firefighters for their generosity in creating and funding this event,” President & CEO of Home of the Innocents Paul Robinson said. “This event has become a highlight for so many of our team members and brings energy and excitement to our campus during a special time of year.”

For more information on how to get involved with Home of the Innocents, click here.

