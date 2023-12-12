Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation

Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Source: Mount Washington Police Department(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mount Washington Police Department is asking the public to help identify someone for a fraud investigation being conducted.

Anyone who may have seen or knows the woman below can call MWPD at (502) 538-8143 or Bullitt County Dispatch at (502) 543-7074. Callers should request to speak with a Mount Washington police officer.

Click here to access the Mount Washington Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Jury reaches verdict for man charged in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

A rendering of the reconstruction project at Riverside Drive
Reconstruction project of Riverside Drive in Clarksville set to begin soon
Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
$1 million bond set in deadly Shepherdsville liquor store shooting
$1 million bond set in deadly Shepherdsville liquor store shooting
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Police Lights Generic
Man hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood