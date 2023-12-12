Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Murder charge dismissed in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

A Lexington judge dismissed a murder charge in connection with a deadly hit and run.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington judge dismissed a murder charge in connection with a deadly hit and run.

The crash happened on July 3, 2020.

Police arrested Cornell Thomas that September.

Fayette circuit judge Julie Goodman dismissed the murder charge, accusing the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of seeking harsher convictions against Black defendants.

Prosecutors have not commented, but they do have the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
Source: Mount Washington Police Department
Mt. Washington police asking for help identifying woman in fraud investigation
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Lots of blue sky this afternoon
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 12/13/23
Tracking the latest for the weekend system and outlook toward Christmas.
SnowTALK! Blog 12/13/23
No one hurt after Russell neighborhood house catches fire
Louisville firefighters were called to West Chestnut Street.
LFD crews called after house catches fire in Russell neighborhood